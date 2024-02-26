ADVERTISEMENT
Import Of Yellow Peas Allowed After Registration Under Monitoring System: DGFT
Import of yellow peas is allowed after registration under the import monitoring system with immediate effect for all consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before Apr. 30, according to a commerce ministry notification.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said the import is permitted without the Minimum Import Price and port restriction conditions.
However, the imports are subjected "to registration under the import monitoring system, with immediate effect for all import consignments where bill of lading (shipped on board) is issued on or before Apr. 30, 2024," the DGFT notification said.
During April-December this fiscal, the import of yellow peas stood at $5.43 million. It was $0.14 million in 2022-23.
