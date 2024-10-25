IMD Says Cyclone Dana Completes Landfall Process; Odisha CM Claims No Deaths
The severe cyclone storm which hit the landmass at a wind speed of 110 kmph has weakened and has become a cyclonic storm.
The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana was complete on Friday morning and the system took at least eight and half hours to enter the landmass, IMD said.
The IMD in its hourly bulletin said, "The landfall process has been completed." The landfall of 'Dana' started at about 12.05 am on Friday and it took around eight and half hours to end the process. The landfall process was completed at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, an IMD scientist said.
The severe cyclone storm which hit the landmass at a wind speed of 110 kmph has weakened and has become a cyclonic storm. The cyclone lay centered at about 50 km north-north west of Dhamra and 30 km of north east of Bhadrak town.
"The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone is about 80 kmph to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD said.
The cyclone is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during next six hours, the IMD said, adding that the system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip.
Odisha's Zero Casualty Mission
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday claimed that the state has achieved its 'Zero Casualty Mission' as there has been no report regarding any loss of human life or injury in the severe cyclonic storm Dana which made landfall in the coast on Thursday night.
Majhi who reviewed the cyclone situation at Bhubaneswar in the morning announced that there has been no human casualty in the cyclone.
"There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with cooperation of everyone,' Majhi announced.
Ahead of the formation of a cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government had set a target of 'Zero Casualty' and worked in that direction from day one of the preparation, he said, adding that about six lakh people were evacuated to safety for which precious human lives have been saved.
While thanking all the stake holders including ministers, MLAs, rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Service, Odisha Police, social activists, media and others, the chief minister said, "By the grace of Lord Jagannath and cooperation of all, the government have succeeded in saving human lives."
The chief minister said all the roads blocked by uprooted trees would be cleared by 1 pm on Friday as the rescue team personnel have already started working in the field as soon as the intensity of wind reduced on Thursday night.
Majhi said many electrical installations like electric poles and transformers have been damaged and were being repaired.
"By 6 pm of Friday, electricity will be restored in all places including the worst hit Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak district," he said.