IIM-Lucknow, MDI-Gurgaon Researchers Study Familial Structures In Family-Run Businesses

The research evaluated existing literature, exploring how successful family businesses worldwide manage their governance structures and the resulting economic and non-economic benefits.

"Family governance involves establishing ground rules to resolve conflicts, promoting effective communication, strengthening family relationships and fostering a sense of attachment among family members toward each other and the business. As businesses expand in size and scope, they become increasingly complex. Similarly, families managing businesses face complexity as they become multi-generational and increase in size," said Sabyasachi Sinha, an associate professor of Strategic Management at Indian Institute Of Management (IIM)-Lucknow.