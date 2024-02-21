Iconic Radio Presenter Ameen Sayani Dies At 91

NDTV ProfitNationIconic Radio Presenter Ameen Sayani Dies At 91
Sayani's introduction "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon" on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia.

21 Feb 2024, 11:16 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ameen Sayani (Source: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
Ameen Sayani (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Ameen Sayani, the famous voice behind the popular “Binaca Geet Mala” programme, has died at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday.

Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital but could not be saved.

"He passed away at around 7:00 p.m. of heart attack at the HN Reliance Hospital," Rajil told PTI.

Sayani, whose introduction "Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon" on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia, was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on Dec. 21, 1932.

