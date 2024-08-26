Himachal Faces 41 Road Closures Due To Persistent Rainfall

There was light rainfall in some parts Himachal Pradesh and 41 roads are closed in the state due to ongoing downpour, officials said on Monday.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 143 people have died in rain-related incidents so far since the onset of monsoon in state on June 27 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,217 crore.

Among the districts, the highest number of 14 roads are closed in Mandi, followed by nine in Kangra, eight in Shimla, six in Kullu, one each in Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti and Una districts.

Rainfall has also disrupted 211 power schemes in the state, the emergency operation centre said.

There has been light rainfall in few parts of Himachal Pradesh since Sunday evening. Kothkhai has recorded 24.5 mm of downpour, followed by 20 mm in Bharmaur, 16.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, 15 mm in Khadrala, 12 mm each in Solan and Narkanda, 11.5 mm in Nauni and 11 mm in Manali.

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till date stood at 25% with the state receiving 439.9 mm rain against an average of 584.2 mm.