Here's What PM Modi Said Ahead Of Inauguration Of 2,000 Railway Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore
Prime Minister will also inaugurate Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crores.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation around 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 41,000 crores on Monday at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today is a historic day for our Railways!"
"In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people," he said.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, these stations, spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs. 19,000 crores.
These stations will act as ‘City Centres’ integrating both sides of the city. They will have modern passenger amenities like roof plaza, beautiful landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façade, kids play area, kiosks, food courts, etc.
They will be redeveloped as environment friendly and also Divyang friendly. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: List Of 508 Stations, Associated States & Redevelopment Plan Videos
Prime Minister will also inaugurate Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crores.
"To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like Air Concourse, congestion free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in upper and lower basement," the PMO statement said.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 1500 Road Over Bridges and Underpasses. These Road Over Bridges and Underpasses spread across 24 States and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around Rs. 21,520 crores.
These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, improve capacity, and efficiency of rail travel.