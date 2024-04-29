Heatwave In India: IMD Issues 'Severe' Heatwave Alert For THESE Places Till May 2
Rise in maximum temperatures by about 1-2 °C is very likely over East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over East India till May 1 and gradually abate thereafter.
In its daily weather forecast, the weather agency said that heavy rainfall spells accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to continue over Northeast India during the next four-five days.
Heat wave conditions prevailed over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar on Sunday, the IMD said.
Hot and humid conditions prevailed in isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Karnataka. Heavy Rainfall was recorded over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.
The maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45°C in some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Rayalaseema.
Heat wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and Rayalaseema, isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal andÂ heat wave conditions likely in Bihar,Â Jharkhand, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana.... pic.twitter.com/xFuaonlDiN— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 29, 2024
IMD Temperature Forecast For Next Few Days
Rise in maximum temperatures by about 1-2 °C very likely over East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter.
Gradual Rise in maximum temperatures by about 2-4°C very likely over Central India during the next four-five days and no significant change thereafter.
Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over Tamil Nadu during the next three-four days and no significant change thereafter.
No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country
Heat Wave, Warm Night And Hot & Humid Weather Warning
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in many places over Odisha, Bihar from April 29 to May 1; Gangetic West Bengal from April 29 to May 2 and reduce in intensity thereafter.
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema on May 2 and 3.
Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Saurashtra & Kutch, Rayalaseema from April 29 to May 1; over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 5 days; over Konkan & Goa and Kerala on April 29.
Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over West Assam, Tripura, south Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from April 29 to May 1; Konkan and Goa from April 30 to May 3; over Kerala & Mahe from April 30 to May 3; over Coastal Karnataka during the next five days.
Rainfall Forecast
According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and a trough runs from north Bihar to Manipur in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence:
Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms & lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next five days.
Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning & gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) is very likely over Sikkim from April 29 to May 2 with an isolated hailstorm on May 1.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh from April 29 to May 1 and Assam & Meghalaya on April 30 and May 1 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 1 and 3.