Heatwave In India: IMD Issues 'Severe' Heatwave Alert For THESE Places Till May 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over East India till May 1 and gradually abate thereafter.

In its daily weather forecast, the weather agency said that heavy rainfall spells accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to continue over Northeast India during the next four-five days.

Heat wave conditions prevailed over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar on Sunday, the IMD said.

Hot and humid conditions prevailed in isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Karnataka. Heavy Rainfall was recorded over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

The maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45°C in some parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Rayalaseema.