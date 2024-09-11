National Health Authority, IIT Kanpur Sign MoU For Developing AI For Healthcare

The platform will subsequently be operated and governed by the NHA, thereby unlocking the immense potential of AI for improving health outcomes, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra complimented the NHA and IIT Kanpur for signing "this very important MoU under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission that will provide an open public benchmarking platform for comparing and validating AI models".

Highlighting the importance of this MoU, Chandra stated that "use of data for improving health outcomes is the envisaged goal of this partnership".