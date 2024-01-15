Haryana's Narnaul Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 15; Here's The Full List

The IMD in its daily weather bulletin said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 3 days and dense fog thereafter.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over plains of North India during next the 2 days and reduction thereafter.

The weather agency also said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during the next 3 days and decrease thereafter.