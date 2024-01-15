Haryana's Narnaul Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 15; Here's The Full List
The IMD in its daily weather bulletin said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 3 days and dense fog thereafter.
The India Meteorological Department shared a list of the coldest places in northern India on January 15. Narnaul in Haryana saw a low temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the IMD.
In many areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, and a few places in Bihar, temperatures ranged from 3 to 7 degrees Celsius, the weather agency stated.
List Of Coldest Places In North India On January 15
Narnaul, Haryana & Chandigarh: 1.8°C
Hissar, Haryana & Chandigarh: 2.4°C
Pilani, Rajasthan: 2.5°C
Churu, Rajasthan: 2.9°C
Minimum temperature and variations recorded at various stations:
Delhi:
Palam: 4.4°C (departure from normal: -2.9°C)
Safdarjung: 3.3°C (departure: -4.1°C)
Lodhi Road: 3.1°C (departure: -3.0°C)
Ridge: 4.4°C (departure: -3.7°C)
Ayanagar: 5.6°C (departure: -1.5°C)
Haryana & Chandigarh:
Chandigarh: 3.6°C (departure: -3.3°C)
Ambala: 3.6°C (departure: -2.9°C)
Hisar: 2.4°C (departure: -3.9°C)
Karnal: 3.1°C (departure: -2.8°C)
Bhiwani: 3.7°C
Rohtak: 4.8°C (departure: -1.7°C)
Narnaul: 1.8°C (departure: -2.9°C)
Punjab:
Patiala: 3.2°C (departure: -3.4°C)
Amritsar: 5.7°C (departure: -1.8°C)
Rajasthan:
Alwar: 4.0°C
Ganganagar: 5.0°C (departure: -0.4°C)
Churu: 2.9°C (departure: -2.0°C)
Bikaner: 6.0°C (departure: -1.7°C)
Pilani: 2.5°C (departure: -3.1°C)
Sikar: 3.0°C (departure: -2.6°C)
Uttar Pradesh:
Meerut: 3.6°C (departure: -2.7°C)
Lucknow: 7.4°C (departure: 0.3°C)
Fursatganj: 7.6°C (departure: 0.7°C)
Sultanpur: 7.8°C (departure: 0.9°C)
Other Regions:
Bihar: Gaya (7°C), Patna (7.5°C)
Jharkhand: Daltonganj (6.7°C), Ranchi (6.4°C)
Madhya Pradesh: Datia (7.5°C), Rewa (5.2°C), Khajuraho (6°C), Sidhi (6.8°C)
IMD Weather Forecast
The IMD in its daily weather bulletin said that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 3 days and dense fog thereafter.
Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over plains of North India during next the 2 days and reduction thereafter.
The weather agency also said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over plains of Northwest India during the next 3 days and decrease thereafter.