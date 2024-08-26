Gujarat Rains: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days — Red Alert In These Districts
The IMD has also issued an orange alert until August 28 in Gujarat and also issued a red alert for Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Bhavnagar.
India Meteorological Department on Monday warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat over the next two to three days.
This is due to a depression that formed over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan, which has intensified into a deep depression.
Gujarat Weather Update
For Monday, an orange alert has been issued for Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahals, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Dang, Tapi, Surendranagar, Amreli, and Botad.
A red alert has been issued for districts like Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Bhavnagar.
Check the detailed weather forecast here
Kachchh, Gujarat: Heavy rain has hit Nakhtarana, leading to waterlogging on the Lakhpat-Dhorimaram road pic.twitter.com/MlitKj9A5E— IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2024
IMD Issues Warning For Winds, Rain And Rough Sea
In Gujarat, adjoining areas of Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea, strong winds up to 55 kmph are expected on August 26, increasing to 60 kmph on August 27 and 28.
The IMD has said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in Gujarat. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely on August 26-27 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 28 is also forecasted.
The IMD has said that squally weather with rough to very rough sea conditions is very likely to prevail along and off Gujarat till August 30.
The DD over E Rajasthan & adjoining W MP now lay centered at 0530 hrs of today, 26/08/24 over same region near 24.2Â°N & 74.2Â°E, about 60 km SE of Udaipur. It is likely to move WSW and reach Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and NE Arabian Sea by morning of 29th pic.twitter.com/AQx7ABfmtk— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 26, 2024
Evacuation From Low-Lying Areas
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to be alert and ensure the safety of people, as well activate livestock protection and disaster management systems. Authorities have been asked to monitor the rainfall situation in view of the heavy rains predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department.
He took a stock of the rain situation in Morbi, Kutch, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar, Bharuch and the Dangs on Sunday.
According to IANS, Patel has instructed officials to evacuate people living in low-lying areas of southern Gujarat after the region witnessed heavy rains over the last few days. He has also assured that, if necessary, assistance would be sought from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.
àª®à«àªà«àª¯àª®àªàª¤à«àª°à«àª¶à«àª°à«àª àªµàª°àª¸àª¾àª¦à« àª¸à«àª¥àª¿àª¤àª¿ àªªàª° àª¸àª¤àª¤ àª¨àªàª° àª°àª¾àªà«àª¨à« àª²à«àªà«àª¨à« àª¸àª²àª¾àª®àª¤à« àªªàª¶à«àª§àª¨ àª°àªà«àª·àª£ àªµà«àª¯àªµàª¸à«àª¥àª¾ àª¤à«àª®àª àªàªªàª¦àª¾ àªªà«àª°àª¬àªàª§àª¨ àª®àª¾àªà« àª¸àª¤àª°à«àª àª°àª¹à«àªµàª¾ àª¸à«àªàª¨àª¾àª àªàªªà« àª¹àª¤à« àª¤à«àª®àª àªàª¾àª°àª¤à«àª¯ àª¹àªµàª¾àª®àª¾àª¨ àªµàª¿àªàª¾àª àª¦à«àªµàª¾àª°àª¾ àª°àª¾àªà«àª¯àª®àª¾àª àªàª¾àª°à« àªµàª°àª¸àª¾àª¦àª¨à« àªàªàª¾àª¹à« àª¸àªàª¦àª°à«àªà« àª¸àªà«àª àª°àª¹à«àªµàª¾ àªªàª£ àª¤àª¾àªàª¿àª¦ àªàª°à« àª¹àª¤à«...@CMOGuj @Bhupendrapbjp @irushikeshpatel— Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) August 26, 2024
Advisory For Fishermen And Farmers
The IMD has advised fisherfolk to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, especially around the coasts of Gujarat, Pakistan, and Maharashtra, until August 30. The small ships and offshore-onshore Exploration and Production (E & P) operators, shipping and port authorities along and off Gujarat are advised to keep a watch on the developing weather situation and take necessary action.
People are advised to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and check for traffic advisories before travelling. Farmers in the affected areas should ensure proper drainage in fields and provide support to crops, according to the IMD.
(with PTI inputs)