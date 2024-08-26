Gujarat Rains: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days — Red Alert In These Districts

In Gujarat, adjoining areas of Pakistan, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea, strong winds up to 55 kmph are expected on August 26, increasing to 60 kmph on August 27 and 28.

The IMD has said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in Gujarat. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely on August 26-27 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 28 is also forecasted.

The IMD has said that squally weather with rough to very rough sea conditions is very likely to prevail along and off Gujarat till August 30.