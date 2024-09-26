Government Urges States To Identify Facilities, Trained Personnel For Mpox Case Management

"The 2024 PHEIC is related to mpox virus Clade 1, which is more virulent and more transmissible than mpox Clade 2. This clade has been found outside Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) only during the current outbreak. Outside Africa, one case each of mpox Clade 1b has been recently reported from Sweden and Thailand. India is thus the third non-African country to report a case of Clade 1b mpox infection recently," Chandra said.