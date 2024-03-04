Government To Conduct Study On Online Gaming Addiction To Prevent Impulsive Behaviour

Outlining the purpose of the study, he said it is "to build a responsible digital consumption model-based on knowledge, consumption and practices, currently focused on online gaming but which can also be scaled to digital social media or any other online platform subsequently."

Further, the study would identify the underlying factors of excessive consumption of online content and based on the examination of these factors, a framework could be created to predict, alert, and intervene with appropriate coping mechanisms too.

The study will provide guidance to consumers to ensure optimum use of technology and minimise risk both economical and physical.