From Heatwaves To Thunderstorms, IMD's Weather Forecast For Next Few Days
Weather news: Heatwaves are forecasted in Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and other places until April 6.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared a weather forecast report warning of heatwaves, thunderstorms, and rainfall in different parts of the country.
While a few northeastern states like Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are expected in other states like Jharkhand and Bihar.
During night time moderate thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and light to moderate spells of rainfall is likely over Parts of Northeast India especially over Manipur and adjoining regions of southeast Assam and south Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/4gvba1N4Bm— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 4, 2024
"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over north interior Karnataka, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during the 4th-6th; Telangana and Vidarbha on 5th and 6th April," said IMD.
According to the department report, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected in Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh for the next two days and in Uttarakhand for six days.
A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Bangladesh and remain over east Assam and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. This will result in light to moderate rainfall or snowfall or thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Mizoram for the next six days.
Sub-Himalayan West-Bengal and Sikkim regions may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning until April 10.
Odisha and Jharkhand may observe a similar climate between April 6-9 and in Bihar between April 7-8.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms & lightningvery likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand during 06th-09thApril; over Bihar on 07th & 08th April, 2024.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 4, 2024
Simultaneously, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe may also experience the same weather between April 6-10.
"Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during 4th-8th; over coastal Karnataka during 4th-6th and over Konkan & Goa during 5th-7th April," the IMD report said.
Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during 04th-08th; over Coastal Karnataka during 04th-06th and over Konkan & Goa during 05th-07th April, 2024.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 4, 2024
Warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Odisha and north interior Karnataka until April 6, and Vidarbha on April 5 and 6, the report mentioned.