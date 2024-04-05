From Heatwaves To Thunderstorms, IMD's Weather Forecast For Next Few Days

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over north interior Karnataka, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during the 4th-6th; Telangana and Vidarbha on 5th and 6th April," said IMD.

According to the department report, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected in Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh for the next two days and in Uttarakhand for six days.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Bangladesh and remain over east Assam and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. This will result in light to moderate rainfall or snowfall or thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Mizoram for the next six days.

Sub-Himalayan West-Bengal and Sikkim regions may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning until April 10.

Odisha and Jharkhand may observe a similar climate between April 6-9 and in Bihar between April 7-8.