'Free, Open And Secure Maritime Network': PM Modi Reiterates India's Vision At Sagarmanthan Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing the 'Sagarmanthan - The Ocean's Dialogue' summit in the national capital on Tuesday, reiterated India's vision for a "free, open and secure maritime network".

Modi's remarks came on the second and final day of the summit, which was attended by policymakers and ministers from 61 countries, including including Greece, Maldives, and Argentina. The summit, held in New Delhi, was hosted by the Government of India, in collaboration with think-tank Observer Research Foundation.

“Our vision for a free, open and secure maritime network - be it the Indian Ocean or the Indo Pacific region - is finding resonance across the world. The ‘Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative’ envisions marine resources as a key pillar for growth for nations. This dialogue on oceans further strengthen the rules-based world order and enhance peace, trust and friendship between nations," Modi said.

"As we strive to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, dialogues such as Sagarmanthan are invaluable to build consensus, partnerships and most importantly, a prosperous future. With the collective efforts of all stakeholders, I am confident that these discussions will resonate far and wide, paving the way toward a brighter, more connected future," he added.

Over the past two days, Sagarmanthan served as a platform for global leaders and policymakers to share insights and discuss the future of the maritime sector. The topics discussed include blue economy, global supply chains, maritime logistics, and sustainable growth, among others.