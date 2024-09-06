Frankfurt-Bound Mumbai Flight Diverted To Turkey After Finding Threatening Letter

NDTV ProfitNationFrankfurt-Bound Mumbai Flight Diverted To Turkey After Finding Threatening Letter
The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted.

06 Sep 2024, 11:52 PM IST
(Source: Air India Account on X)
Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

The flight was diverted after a threatening note was found in one of the toilets, according to sources.

The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, the airline said in a statement.

However, other details like the number of passengers and crew on board were not immediately known.

