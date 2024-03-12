Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra's Service Tenure Extended By Six Months

According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), 'The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS:1988) as Foreign Secretary for a period of six months beyond 30.04.2024 i.e. up to 31.10.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in public interest, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d).'

Under the Fundamental Rule (FR) 56 (d), the government can give extension in service to the defence secretary, foreign secretary, home secretary, Intelligence Bureau director, RAW chief, CBI director, Enforcement Directorate chief, for such period or periods as it may deem proper on a case-to-case basis.