Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Details Here
Delhi Police officials said security personnel deployed at the three borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur were asked to stay on alert. They said commuters might face traffic congestion.
Ahead of the protesting farmers' proposed march towards the national capital on Wednesday, the Delhi Police has directed security personnel deployed at the city's Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert.
The move came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years, and announced to continue with their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.
Delhi Traffic Police Advisory For Commuters
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters, asking them to avoid roads in central Delhi. A post read, "On February 21, due to special traffic arrangements, kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9:30 am to 11:30 am."
Traffic Diversions In Greater Noida
Commuters in Greater Noida may have to face traffic diversions on Wednesday because of a protest march called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), the local police has cautioned.
Farmers have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park metro station on tractors and private vehicles. Thereafter, they will take out a march that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout and Moser Bear roundabout to culminate at the Collectorate in Surajpur.
Given the situation and to ensure smooth traffic movement, diversions, if required, may be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout and Surajpur Chowk.
Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversions. The police have advised to use alternative routes and in case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001
Security At Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur Borders
The two border points of Delhi and Haryana - Tikri and Singhu - are sealed with the heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails. Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut with multi-layer barricades and police personnel. An official said if required, the Ghazipur border may also be shut on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said there was sufficient deployment of the force, besides paramilitary personnel, at the Delhi-Haryana borders.
Delhi Police Conducts Mock Drills
An officer said the Delhi Police was prepared to stop the farmers at the Delhi borders. Security personnel have been directed to not allow even a single protester or vehicle to enter Delhi, he said, adding that mock security drills were conducted on Tuesday.