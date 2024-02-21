Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Details Here

Commuters in Greater Noida may have to face traffic diversions on Wednesday because of a protest march called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), the local police has cautioned.

Farmers have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park metro station on tractors and private vehicles. Thereafter, they will take out a march that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout and Moser Bear roundabout to culminate at the Collectorate in Surajpur.

Given the situation and to ensure smooth traffic movement, diversions, if required, may be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout and Surajpur Chowk.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversions. The police have advised to use alternative routes and in case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001