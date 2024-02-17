Farmers' Agitation To Cause Rs 500 Crore Economic Loss Daily To Northern States: PHDCCI

"The combined GSDP of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is estimated at Rs 27 lakh crore in 2022-23 at current prices. There are around 34 lakh MSMEs in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi which employ about 70 lakh workers in their respective factories," said Agrawal.

The economic activities such as the food processing, cotton textiles, garments, automobile, farm machinery, information technology, trading, tourism, hospitality and transport will be severely impacted by the continuous farm agitation with the disrupted supplies of many raw materials to the industry, he observed.