Farmer Leaders Reject Centre's Proposal, Say They Will March Towards Delhi On Feb. 21

Later, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, said, "After holding discussion in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal." When asked if their call for march to Delhi still stands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on Feb. 21." After the talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday night, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Cooperative societies like the National Cooperative Consumers Federation and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India will enter into a contract with farmers who grow 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal' or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years." "There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this," he had said.

Goyal had also proposed that the Cotton Corporation of India would buy cotton from farmers at MSP for five years after entering into a legal agreement with them.