Electricity Use In Agriculture Sector Jumps To 37.1% Since 2009-10
The total commercial energy input to agriculture rose from 1496 Ã10^9 megajoules (MJ) in 2009-10 to 2050 Ã10^9 MJ in 2019-20, it said.
The share of direct energy use in the form of electricity in the agriculture sector in India rose from 28.75% in 2009-10 to 37.1% in 2019-20 of the total energy use, according to a new data yearbook by The Energy Research Institute (TERI).
Both direct (electricity and fuel) and indirect (nitrogenous and phosphorus fertilisers, and pesticides) energy use in Indian agriculture have increased over the years.
Indirect use of energy in the form of fertilisers contributed 68.4% in 2009-10 but reduced to 60.61% in 2019-20.
Electricity consumption in agriculture is increasing, driven by higher irrigation demand for new crop varieties and subsidised electricity provided to the sector, it said.
In 2021-22, the agriculture sector contributed 18.6% of gross value added in India. It provided livelihood and employment to about 45.5% of the country's workforce.
Vulnerability assessments for Indian agriculture indicate that 19% of total rural districts (573 rural districts) are classified as "very high-risk" districts, TERI said.
Climate change-related losses in Indian agriculture are estimated at about 4.9% of the agricultural economy each year. This translates to an overall gross domestic product (GDP) loss of 1.5%, it said.