DK Shivakumar Appears Before Lokayukta In Disproportionate Assets Case

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the Lokayukta, Shivakumar said, "Lokayukta had issued summons yesterday, I couldn't appear as I was on a visit to Almatti. So, I had requested it for today and they had given me time today. For about three hours they have questioned me, they have inquired. I have answered them. They have sought for more documents, so I will submit them." "After studying things", the Lokayukta will once again issue him a notice to appear, he said. "One thing is that CBI is better than them (Lokayukta). They are asking a number of questions and on different things. The CBI has not asked me anything yet, they haven't called me yet. But they (Lokayukta) have called me and are troubling me." Noting that the case has been transferred by the State government from CBI to Lokayukta, Shivakumar said Lokayukta has been probing the case since the last six months.