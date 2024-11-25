NDTV ProfitNationDelhi's Air Quality Improves To 'Poor', Night Temperature Above Normal
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi's Air Quality Improves To 'Poor', Night Temperature Above Normal

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

25 Nov 2024, 01:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A worker at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.(Photo Source: PTI)</p></div>
A worker at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.(Photo Source: PTI)

Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Monday, according to the latest Central Pollution Control Board data. At 9 a.m., the national capital's Air Quality Index or AQI was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, CPCB data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, 15 of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI in the 'very poor' category. Shadipur had the worst AQI with a reading of 353.

ALSO READ

Delhi Businesses See 20-30% Drop In Sales As Smog Keeps Consumers Indoors
Opinion
Delhi Businesses See 20-30% Drop In Sales As Smog Keeps Consumers Indoors
Read More

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Met office has forecast moderate fog during the morning or night hours, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level at 8:30 a.m. stood at 85%.

ALSO READ

Can The World Unite To End The Plastic Pollution Crisis?
Opinion
Can The World Unite To End The Plastic Pollution Crisis?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT