Delhi's Air Quality Improves To 'Poor', Night Temperature Above Normal

A worker at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.(Photo Source: PTI)
Delhi's air quality improved to 'poor' on Monday, according to the latest Central Pollution Control Board data. At 9 a.m., the national capital's Air Quality Index or AQI was recorded at 281, compared to 318 at 4 p.m. on Sunday, CPCB data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
However, 15 of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI in the 'very poor' category. Shadipur had the worst AQI with a reading of 353.