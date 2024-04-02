Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Kachori Shop; Six Injured | Video
The shocking incident that was caught on CCTV camera shows the vehicle hitting some people outside the shop and tossing them in the air. Then, it destroyed the shop.
Six people were injured after a speeding Mercedes rammed into a kachori shop in Delhi's Rajpur Road area. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Fatehchand Kachori shop.
The shocking incident that was caught on CCTV camera shows the vehicle hitting some people outside the shop and tossing them in the air. Then, it destroyed the shop.
#WATCH | 6 people got injured after a speeding car rammed into a Kachori shop on Delhi's Rajpur Road on March 31.— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024
A case has been registered at PS Civil Lines and the driver of the car, Parag Maini, has been arrested and the offending vehicle has been seized. According toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/kg9OYcH1Ip
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said the driver of the car, identified as Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was nabbed from the spot. The vehicle involved in the incident was also seized. The accused's wife was also in the car when the accident took place.
"As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still on," DCP Meena said.
He said the injured were admitted at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines.
A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.
(With PTI inputs)