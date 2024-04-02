NDTV ProfitNationDelhi: Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Kachori Shop; Six Injured | Video
Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Kachori Shop; Six Injured | Video

The shocking incident that was caught on CCTV camera shows the vehicle hitting some people outside the shop and tossing them in the air. Then, it destroyed the shop.

02 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab of the video</p></div>
Screengrab of the video

Six people were injured after a speeding Mercedes rammed into a kachori shop in Delhi's Rajpur Road area. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Fatehchand Kachori shop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said the driver of the car, identified as Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was nabbed from the spot. The vehicle involved in the incident was also seized. The accused's wife was also in the car when the accident took place.

"As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still on," DCP Meena said.

He said the injured were admitted at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.

(With PTI inputs)

