Delhi: Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Kachori Shop; Six Injured | Video

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said the driver of the car, identified as Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was nabbed from the spot. The vehicle involved in the incident was also seized. The accused's wife was also in the car when the accident took place.

"As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still on," DCP Meena said.

He said the injured were admitted at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines.