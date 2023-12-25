NDTV ProfitNationDelhi Airport Sees 8 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather
Delhi Airport Sees 8 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather

A total of seven flights were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

25 Dec 2023, 02:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai airport. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Mumbai airport. (Source: NDTV Profit)

As many as eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport on Monday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

The flights were diverted between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to the official.

A total of seven flights were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the official said.

