Cyclone Fenel: Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Warning

In its bulletin, it said, "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days."

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Nov. 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Nov. 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Nov. 29.