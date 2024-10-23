Cyclone Dana: Odisha Deploys 288 Rescue Teams, Evacuates People Ahead Of Impact

"It is likely to move northwest and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning on Oct. 24, crossing the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of Oct. 24 to the morning of Oct. 25. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h,' the Indian Meterological Department warned.