Cyclone Dana Live Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Cross Between Puri And Sagar Island — Details Here

"The low-pressure area over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea moved west-northwestward and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST of today, the 21st October 2024," the IMD said in a tweet on Monday.

It is expected to move west-northwestward, intensifying into a depression by October 22, and further evolving into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 23.

After this, the cyclonic storm (Dana) is "very likely" to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coast by the morning of October 24.

"Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe cyclonic storm," said the IMD.

Cyclone Dana is expected to hit with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting 120 kmph, the weather department said in its warning.