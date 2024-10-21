Cyclone Dana Live Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Cross Between Puri And Sagar Island — Details Here
Once the depression intensifies then the system will be called Cyclone Dana, a name proposed by Qatar, in line with the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) guidelines on naming cyclones.
Cyclone Dana: A low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea moved west-northwestward on Monday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that it is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island around midnight on October 24 and early morning on October 25.
Named Cyclone Dana, the circulation formed over the Andaman Sea on Sunday. It is expected to move towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast after the formation of a cyclonic storm.
IMD Explains Cyclone Dana Formation
"The low-pressure area over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea moved west-northwestward and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST of today, the 21st October 2024," the IMD said in a tweet on Monday.
It is expected to move west-northwestward, intensifying into a depression by October 22, and further evolving into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 23.
After this, the cyclonic storm (Dana) is "very likely" to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coast by the morning of October 24.
"Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and early morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe cyclonic storm," said the IMD.
Cyclone Dana is expected to hit with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph, gusting 120 kmph, the weather department said in its warning.
The Low Pressure Area over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea movedwest-nortwestwards and lay as Well marked low pressure area over eastcentral Bay of Bengal at 1130 hours IST oftoday, the 21st October 2024. It is very likely to moveâ¦ pic.twitter.com/wvVA2wAuv3— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 21, 2024
Low Pressure Area formed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 21, 2024
Under the influence of yesterdayâs upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral & southeast Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area formed over the Eastcentralâ¦ pic.twitter.com/qtnzXTGZLO
Cyclone Dana Live Tracker
Here is the live tracker map by windy.com, which depicts the forecast for the next few days.
Weather Warnings Issued To Fishermen
Fishermen in both West Bengal and Odisha have been warned not to venture into the sea from October 23 to October 26 as a precautionary measure.
IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclonic storm was likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm. He added that several parts of Odisha were expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 due to the cyclone.
"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 cm at some places," he was quoted as saying by a local TV news channel in Bhubaneswar.
Red Alert Issued For Puri; Kolkata and Cuttack Brace For Heavy Rains
The IMD issued a red alert for Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam districts on October 24. It said that these areas are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm), with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning.
Meanwhile, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, and Gajapati are on an orange alert. A yellow warning has been issued for Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts.
The Kolkata Met office has said that the city and its adjoining town, Howrah, are likely to see heavy rainfall on October 23-24. Meanwhile, Jhargram and Hooghly are also expected to experience heavy rains on these days.
West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places of Gangetic West Bengal on October 25, the Met department said.
Odisha 'Prepared' For Cyclone Dana
According to news agency ANI, Odisha deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said the government is in total preparedness for Cyclone Dana, both in the energy and agriculture departments.
He said necessary instructions have been issued to the officers concerned and others. Their leaves have been cancelled and they have been told to remain on high alert.
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: On preparedness for Cyclone 'Dana', Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo says, "The Odisha government is in total preparedness in both the energy and agriculture departments...Department has issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/fED94D57Xp— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024
"Three districts may mainly be affected - Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak. The rest of the coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and others may receive heavy rainfall. Basic advisories have been given to all the agricultural officers and the district collectors and everybody to be prepared to ensure that whatever rainwater comes is quickly evacuated," Deo added.