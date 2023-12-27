CUET PG 2024 Applications Begins: Check Important Dates, Website And Other Details

The information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in only during the period from December 26, 2023 to January 24, 2024.

Candidates can pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

The list of participating universities is dynamic, the list of participating universities would be changing till the completion of the Registration process. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) for the latest updates regarding the examination.