CUET PG 2024 Applications Begins: Check Important Dates, Website And Other Details
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NTA to submit the application forms online by January 24, 2024.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday invited online applications for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) 2024].
CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.
Inviting Online Applications for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) 2024]. pic.twitter.com/YMvEfek3Vl— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) December 27, 2023
CUET PG 2024: Important Dates and Time
The following are the important dates and times to keep in mind while applying for CUET (PG) 2024
Online Submission of Application Form through the website : https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/
Online Submission of Application Form Date: December 26, 2023 to January 24, 2024 upto 11:50 pm
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI: January 25, 2024 upto 11:50 pm.
Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only: January 27, 2024 to January 29, 2024 upto 11:50 pm.
Advance City Intimation: March 4, 2024 .
Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website: March 7, 2024.
Date of Examination: March 11, 2024 to March 28, 2024.
Answer Key Challenges: April 4, 2024.
Duration and Shift: 1 hour 45 minutes (105 Minutes). 3 Shifts Timing of Examination Will be announced later on the website Website(s) https://nta.ac.in/, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/
CUET (PG) 2024: Guidelines
The information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
Candidates who wish to apply for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in only during the period from December 26, 2023 to January 24, 2024.
Candidates can pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI.
For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.
The list of participating universities is dynamic, the list of participating universities would be changing till the completion of the Registration process. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) for the latest updates regarding the examination.