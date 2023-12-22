CPSEs Make 34.63% Procurement From MSMEs In FY24 Against Mandated 25%: Finance Minister

‘Performance of Public Enterprises’, meeting chaired by the Finance Minister in New Delhi, today. (Pic courtesy: Ministry of Finance/X)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Central Public Sector Enterprises have made 34.63% of their total procurement from MSMEs in 2023-24 (till November) as against the mandated 25%.
She said this during a meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Finance on 'Performance of Public Enterprises'.
"Another highlight during the meeting was the exponential growth in Government e-Marketplace @GeM_India procurement by #CPSEs from Rs. 7,035 crore in 2020-21 to Rs. 133,720 crore in 2023-24 (upto November 2023)," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
During the meeting a presentation was made by the Department of Public Enterprises that highlighted the progress made by the CPSEs with 57% growth in gross revenue and 27.5% growth in net profit of CPSEs between 2020-21 and 2022-23.
"While appreciating the efforts of the Government for #PerformanceMonitoring of the #CPSEs, Members of Consultative Committee gave further suggestions for strengthening the functioning of the #CPSEs," it said.