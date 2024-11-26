Constitution Day: India Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Adoption Of Constitution

India celebrates Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, annually on Nov. 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. This day serves as a tribute to the nation's democratic foundation and the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Originally observed as Law Day, Nov. 26 was designated as Constitution Day in 2015 by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The initiative aimed to promote awareness of constitutional values and foster a deeper understanding of citizens' rights and duties.

"Our Constitution makers have instructed India to play an important role in strengthening international peace and security. Today, along with being a leading economy, our country is playing this role very well as a world brother," said President of India Droupadi Murmu in a X post.