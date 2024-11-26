Constitution Day: India Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Adoption Of Constitution
India celebrates Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, annually on Nov. 26, marking the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. This day serves as a tribute to the nation's democratic foundation and the values enshrined in the Constitution.
Originally observed as Law Day, Nov. 26 was designated as Constitution Day in 2015 by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The initiative aimed to promote awareness of constitutional values and foster a deeper understanding of citizens' rights and duties.
"Our Constitution makers have instructed India to play an important role in strengthening international peace and security. Today, along with being a leading economy, our country is playing this role very well as a world brother," said President of India Droupadi Murmu in a X post.
à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¥ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¢à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤; à¤®à¥à¤² à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤µà¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤· 2047 à¤¤à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤£ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤ªâ¦ pic.twitter.com/axt2ggqr1A— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2024
While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, with a post celebrating the momentous occasion.
à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ 75à¤µà¥à¤ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤·à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤-à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤#75YearsOfConstitution pic.twitter.com/pa5MVHO6Cu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2024
Historical Significance
On Nov. 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which officially came into effect on Jan. 26, 1950, a date now celebrated as Republic Day.
Constitution Day is a moment to honour the luminaries who shaped India's foundational document. Dr B R Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee, is widely celebrated as the chief architect of the Constitution. A visionary scholar, social reformer, and India’s first law minister, Ambedkar championed principles of equality, liberty, and fraternity, ensuring that rights of marginalised communities were firmly embedded in the constitutional framework.
The day underscores the importance of civic education, reminding citizens of their constitutional rights and duties. It emphasises the democratic principles that guide India, highlighting the country’s commitment to building a just, inclusive, and equitable society.
#SamvidhanDiwas- à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µ!#75YearsOfConstitution pic.twitter.com/9slSKfzysE— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 26, 2024