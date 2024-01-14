Congress Leader Milind Deora Quits Party, Likely To Join Shinde-Led Sena

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the former South Mumbai Lok Sabha MP said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years".

Speculation is rife in political circles over the past few days that he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.