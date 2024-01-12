Committed To Achieve 50% Of Renewable Power Sources Ahead Of 2030, Says Official

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said, "Our share of renewable energy in the total energy has increased substantially. Now it's over 42% of India's total energy capacity and that is significant." He further said, "We are committed to achieve 50% of the capacity by 2030 and we are on path to achieve that and we hope to do that much earlier than 2030." Bhalla said India's RE capacity has increased from about 76 gigawatts in 2014 to 180 gigawatts at present.