China Says Boundary Issue With India Does Not Represent Entirety Of Bilateral Ties

When pointed out that Jaishankar's comments referred to the resolution of the present standoff in eastern Ladakh where the two countries deployed thousands of troops, while China referred to the overall boundary issue, Wang said, “The two things in nature are the same.”

He reiterated China’s hope that India can work with China in the same direction, follow the common understandings reached by leaders of the two countries as well as the spirit of relevant agreements, maintain communication via diplomatic and military channels and find a mutually acceptable solution for relevant border issues as soon as possible.