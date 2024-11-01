EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy Passes Away

Dr. Bibek Debroy, prominent economist and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council passed away on Friday at the age of 69.

Debroy passed away due to intestinal obstruction. He was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

The economist was also the Chairman of the Finance Ministry's 'Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal'.

Mourning Debroy’s death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “I have known Dr. Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his insights and passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

He also reminisced that Debroy was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth, the PM said.