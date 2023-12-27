NDTV ProfitNationCabinet Briefed On Prasar Bharati Pact With Malaysian Public Broadcaster
Cabinet Briefed On Prasar Bharati Pact With Malaysian Public Broadcaster

27 Dec 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Pic Source: Freepik

The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday briefed about the agreement inked by Prasar Bharati with the Malaysian public broadcaster to promote cooperation in the fields of radio and television.

The Union Cabinet, during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was told that the Memorandum of Understanding inked with Radio Televisyen Malaysia on November 7 has immense potential to strengthening cooperation in the fields of broadcasting, exchange of news and audio-visual programmes, and augmenting ties with Malaysia.

"Prasar Bharati plays a very important role in nation-building and lays continuous focus on providing meaningful and accurate content to one and all, both within the country and abroad," an official statement said.

Prasar Bharati has now inked such pacts with 46 countries.

"These MoUs are going to be crucial in distribution of content in other countries, in developing partnerships with international broadcasters and exploring new strategies to address the demands of new technologies," the statement said.

