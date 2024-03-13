CAA: Centre To Start Helpline Number To Assist Indian Citizenship Applicants

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that a helpline number to assist people seeking Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act will be started soon.

In a post on X, the MHA said that applicants will be able to make free calls from anywhere in India and get information related to CAA-2019. The helpline service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm.

This comes two days after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA 2019.