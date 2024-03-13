CAA: Centre To Start Helpline Number To Assist Indian Citizenship Applicants
A mobile app 'CAA-2019' will also be launched shortly to facilitate applications through mobile app.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that a helpline number to assist people seeking Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act will be started soon.
In a post on X, the MHA said that applicants will be able to make free calls from anywhere in India and get information related to CAA-2019. The helpline service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm.
This comes two days after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA 2019.
Helpline Number to assist applicants of Indian citizenship under #CAA -2019 is being started soon. Applicants can make free calls from anywhere in India & get info. related to CAA-2019. Helpline to be available from 8 am to 8 pm.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @ddnewslive @airnewsalert pic.twitter.com/UR54yuTVIp— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 13, 2024
MHA Launches Portal for CAA
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday launched a portal for people eligible to apply for Indian citizenship under the new law.
"The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in," an official spokesperson said.
What is CAA?
The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
With the unveiling of the rules, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. The rules comes into force with immediate effect.
(With PTI inputs)