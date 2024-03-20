NDTV ProfitNationBulgaria Conveys Gratitude For Indian Navy’s Rescue Of Hijacked Vessel
ADVERTISEMENT

Bulgaria Conveys Gratitude For Indian Navy’s Rescue Of Hijacked Vessel

The vessel was seized by the pirates in December last year, off the coast of Somalia.

20 Mar 2024, 06:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The surprise omission of the Indian Navy’s role in the operation comes as the Indian Navy in New Delhi said that the navies of the two countries worked in a well-coordinated operation to rescue the vessel. (Photo: Twitter/<a href="https://twitter.com/indiannavy/status/851339778033188864">SpokespersonNavy</a>)
The surprise omission of the Indian Navy’s role in the operation comes as the Indian Navy in New Delhi said that the navies of the two countries worked in a well-coordinated operation to rescue the vessel. (Photo: Twitter/SpokespersonNavy)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday received a call from Bulgaria President Rumen Radev, conveying gratitude for the Indian Navy's rescue of a hijacked Bulgarian vessel and its crew.

'President Droupadi Murmu received a telephone call from President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria @PresidentOfBg, who conveyed his gratitude for Indian Navy's rescue of the hijacked Bulgarian Vessel MV Ruen and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian nationals.

'The two leaders agreed to further strengthen the India-Bulgaria partnership based on shared values and interests,' the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

The Indian Navy had on March 16 captured 35 Somali pirates and freed 17 hostages held by them after seizing the vessel, around 2,600 km from the Indian coast in a well-calibrated operation.

The vessel was seized by the pirates in December last year, off the coast of Somalia.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT