NDTV ProfitNationBMC To Cut Water Supply In Mumbai By 5–10% From Oct 17–18
ADVERTISEMENT

BMC To Cut Water Supply In Mumbai By 5–10% From Oct 17–18

The civic body has requested citizens to stock water and use it judiciously.

16 Oct 2024, 11:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A BMC release said that a 900-mm valve of the Vaitarna pipeline at Tarali in the neighbouring district has malfunctioned, necessitating the partial shutdown of the water supply system.</p><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
A BMC release said that a 900-mm valve of the Vaitarna pipeline at Tarali in the neighbouring district has malfunctioned, necessitating the partial shutdown of the water supply system.

(Source: Freepik)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced a 5–10% water cut across Mumbai from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, citing a glitch in a valve on a pipeline in Thane district.

A BMC release said that a 900-mm valve of the Vaitarna pipeline at Tarali in the neighbouring district has malfunctioned, necessitating the partial shutdown of the water supply system. It is expected to be fixed in about 48 hours, said the civic body.

"Consequently, there has been a 5% to 10% reduction in the supply to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to Greater Mumbai," the release said, justifying the water cut in the city from Thursday to Friday.

ALSO READ

BMC Announces Rs 29,000 Diwali Bonus For Officers And Employees
Opinion
BMC Announces Rs 29,000 Diwali Bonus For Officers And Employees
Read More

Water to Mumbai city and suburbs is primarily sourced from the Vaitarna dam.

The civic body has requested citizens to stock water and use it judiciously, the release added.

ALSO READ

BMC Signs MoU With IIT Bombay For Cement Road Quality Checks
Opinion
BMC Signs MoU With IIT Bombay For Cement Road Quality Checks
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT