Big Scam: Sibal Demands SIT To Investigate Electoral Bonds 'Quid Pro Quo'

Asked about big business groups, such as Adani and Ambani, not featuring in the data, Sibal said, "We are jumping the gun. There may be a connection between some of those big companies and subsidiaries or some other kind of companies. This is too early to answer. That is why I have never made an allegation against any company, be it the big two or anyone else."

"As far as I am concerned, it is a matter to be investigated but the larger issue is, this was an illegal scheme to enrich a political party in a manner in which no other political party can compete with it. Since there is an element of quid pro quo which is obvious, prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act will happen but because the Enforcement Directorate has taken an overdose of sleeping tablets, it may not happen immediately, but it will happen," Sibal asserted.