'Big Expose' In Court Tomorrow, Says Arvind Kejriwal's Wife
Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister, said her husband would do a 'big expose' in court on Thursday.
In a digital address posted on Arvind Kejriwal's X account, Sunita stressed that no money was found in multiple Enforcement Directorate raids.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party convener was remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.
"Despite two years of probe, the ED has not been able to find even one paisa in evidence. They raided chief minister's residence but got just Rs 73,000," she said.
So called à¤¶à¤°à¤¾à¤¬ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¼à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¤² à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¥ CM à¤ à¤°à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¦ à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥¤ https://t.co/RCFIANbng6— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 27, 2024
"My husband issued directions to Water Minister Atishi while in custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was very sad over the issue.
She said Kejriwal was a brave and genuine person and his resolve was strong.
(Inputs from PTI)