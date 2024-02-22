BCI Pledges Support To Legal Practitioners In Operationalising New Criminal Codes

The Bar Council of India on Wednesday pledged its support to legal practitioners through a 'time-bound roadmap' to facilitate operationalisation of the three new criminal codes enacted last year.

In a release, Bar Council of India chief Manan Kumar Mishra hailed as 'seminal' the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam that will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure of 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.