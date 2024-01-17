Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi Shares Shlok From Shree Ram Raksha Sung By Lata Mangeshkar

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22.

The ceremony will take place in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Ahead of the ceremony in Ayodhya, PM Modi on Wednesday shared a shlok from Shree Ram Raksha titled “Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah” sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It was the last Shlok recorded by the legendary singer, PM Modi said in a post on X.

"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan (sic)," PM Modi said.