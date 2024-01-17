Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi Shares Shlok From Shree Ram Raksha Sung By Lata Mangeshkar
It was the last Shlok recorded by the legendary singer, PM Modi said in a post on X.
The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22.
The ceremony will take place in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.
Ahead of the ceremony in Ayodhya, PM Modi on Wednesday shared a shlok from Shree Ram Raksha titled “Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah” sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It was the last Shlok recorded by the legendary singer, PM Modi said in a post on X.
"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan (sic)," PM Modi said.
As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2024
Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajanhttps://t.co/MHlliiABVX
PM Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur. The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in a traditional attire of 'mundu' and 'veshti' (white shawl).
AI-Powered CCTV Cameras Installed In Ayodhya
In a bid to ensure robust security arrangements for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire district and multilingual policemen in plain clothes will be deployed at the venue, officials said on Tuesday.
"The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, which will be held on January 22, is going to be a historic event. For this, the UP Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, told PTI.
