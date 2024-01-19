Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day Holiday For PSU Banks And Insurance Companies On January 22

On Thursday, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order for a half-day closure for central government establishments on Monday.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 2, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on January 22, 2024," the official communique stated.

The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations.