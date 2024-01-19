Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Half-Day Holiday For PSU Banks And Insurance Companies On January 22
The 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Lord Rama at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday, January 22.
On the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the government has declared a half day for public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country.
On Thursday, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order for a half-day closure for central government establishments on Monday.
"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 2, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on January 22, 2024," the official communique stated.
The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration
The 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Lord Rama at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday, January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: List Of States That Have Declared Public Holiday On January 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked his Cabinet colleagues to celebrate the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 like Diwali by lighting up diyas at their homes and also feed the poor, sources told news agency PTI.
Cabinet ministers, sources said, have also been urged to visit the temple along with devotees from their respective states after January 22.
The new idol of Lord Ram was placed Thursday afternoon in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple the previous night.
On Thursday afternoon, it was placed in the grabha griha, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told PTI.
This was done amid the chanting of prayers, according to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Rituals leading up the consecration ceremony have already begun at the temple.
(With PTI inputs)