Ayodhya Railway Junction Renamed As Ayodhya Dham; Check Features Of The Revamped Station
PM Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped station and newly built airport in the temple town on December 30.
Ayodhya railway junction in Uttar Pradesh was renamed as Ayodhya Dham junction on Wednesday. The announcement came days before the inauguration of the redeveloped railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Local MP Lallu Singh in a post on X said, "Ayodhya Junction has become Ayodhya Dham Junction. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the renaming has been done respecting public sentiments."
On December 30. PM Modi will also hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating the airport.
On January 22 next year, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held in the presence of the prime minister.
The redeveloped Ayodhya railway station is a state-of-the-art facility having modern 'airport-like' amenities, while its facade is inspired by the traditional temple architecture.
On Wednesday, officials from various agencies took stock of the preparations ahead of the prime minister's visit, while a posse of security personnel kept guard as construction workers rushed to finish work, news agency PTI reported.
The redevelopment work, which started a couple of years ago, has been executed by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) Ltd., a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.
A senior official of RITES told the news agency that the redevelopment brings in several modern facilities that passengers get at an airport, but the architecture of its facade 'embraces tradition' and is a nod to the upcoming Ram temple.
"The building's frontage has a colonnade having a concrete core with a cladding of sandstone, and on its side ends are tall round pillars, again having a cladding of sandstone to lend a traditional look," he told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
"The top of the station has a structure having a design that resembles a royal 'mukut' while a bow had been depicted on a wall just beneath it. This is to signify Ayodhya's association with Lord Ram," the official added.
The elongated building, with three floors -- ground, mezzanine and first -- carries two 'shikhar', one on each corner of the structure that faces the railway tracks, while on its frontage it has two chhatri-style structures, one in each end.
"There is a taxi bay in front of the building, and the porch in the middle is an extended porch. The redeveloped station has facilities for infant care, retiring rooms, food plaza and in future will have some shops too," the official said.
The revamped station also has spacious waiting halls, cloak rooms, toilet facilities, lifts, escalators and latest signage. It will also has a tourist information counter.
"The new building of Ayodhya station is 144 m long including the round pillars span, and 44 m wide. It is 11.7 m high, and is also a green building with rain harvesting facility," the official added.
