Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Includes CISF Manpower, 'War Rooms' In Additional SOPs For All Airlines

In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience to all the airlines.

In addition to these SOPs, Scindia said the ministry has sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all 6 metro airports. In a post on social media platform X, he said that ‘War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the 6 Metro Airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy.

The aviation minister also said the following things: