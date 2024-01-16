Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Includes CISF Manpower, 'War Rooms' In Additional SOPs For All Airlines
In a post on X, he said that ‘War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the 6 Metro Airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy.
In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience to all the airlines.
In addition to these SOPs, Scindia said the ministry has sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all 6 metro airports. In a post on social media platform X, he said that ‘War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the 6 Metro Airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy.
The aviation minister also said the following things:
Implementation of the DGCA Directives, SOPs and CARs will be monitored and reported regularly.
Sufficient CISF manpower availability will be ensured round-the-clock.
RWY 29L at Delhi airport has been made CAT III operational.
Operationalisation of RWY 10/28 as CAT III at Delhi Airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken.
In view of the fog-induced disruptions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on mitigating passenger inconvenience were issued yesterday to all the airlines.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 16, 2024
1. In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.
2.â¦ https://t.co/346YXjxGdH
The move comes after a passenger on an IndiGo flight assaulted a pilot when he was announcing a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport. A video of the incident, which took place on Sunday, surfaced on social media and showed the accused Sahil Katariya hitting the pilot as he was making the announcement inside the aircraft, which was bound for Goa.
The incident happened on a day when dense fog majorly impacted operations at the Delhi airport leading to many flights being rescheduled for many hours.
Against the backdrop of a passenger assaulting a pilot onboard an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport, Scindia said unruly behaviour is unacceptable.
Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 15, 2024
The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT IIIâ¦
In a post on X, Scindia said all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact.