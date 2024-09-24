Assam Cabinet Greenlights Land Acquisition For Railway Track Doubling Project

Briefing reporters about decisions taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Baruah said, "There was requirement of land for double-lining work of railway tracks in the Azara-Kamakhya section via Goalpara. For this purpose, the cabinet has sanctioned eight bighas of land to the Railways."

He said the sanctioned land belongs to the government and locals have been consulted before going ahead.