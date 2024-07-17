"The flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday as the number of affected individuals decreased to around four lakh, despite one more death reported from Dhemaji in the past 24 hours, according to an official bulletin.The number of inundated districts dropped to 16, although several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level at multiple locations.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that traffic restrictions through the Kaziranga section of the national highway have been eased with the improving situation, though speed limits remain in effect.“In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions. However, trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy,” he said.For over a fortnight, all vehicles were being escorted through the Kaziranga section in a convoy to ensure the safety of animals crossing the national highway from lowland areas of the national park to the hills of Karbi Anglong.Sarma added that elephants are returning to their natural habitat in Kaziranga, indicating a receding water level.“A key indicator of receding floodwaters is animal migration. The good news is that our thermal cameras have observed more elephants returning to their natural habitat in Kaziranga as water levels decrease,” he said.However, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin stated that 4,04,128 people in 49 revenue circles and 1,021 villages across 16 districts are still affected by the floodwaters. The affected districts include Nalbari, Kamrup, Morigaon, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, Karimganj, Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivsagar, Kamrup Metropolitan, Biswanath, Hailakandi, and Majuli. As of Monday, 5.11 lakh people in 17 districts were impacted by the floods.The ASDMA bulletin reported one death in Dhemaji in the last 24 hours, bringing the toll for this year’s floods, lightning, and storms to 113. Cachar remains the worst-hit district with 80,783 affected individuals, followed by Dhubri (80,544) and Nagaon (76,889).Currently, 84 relief camps housing 15,476 people are operational. Another 38 centres are providing relief to 15,607 affected individuals. Cropland covering 19,724.05 hectares remains inundated, with six animals washed away in the past 24 hours and another 2,08,119 affected.The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, as well as the Disang river at Nanglamuraghat and the Kushiyara river in Karimganj, according to the bulletin. Embankments, roads, bridges, houses, and other infrastructure have been damaged in various districts, it added."