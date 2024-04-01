Arvind Kejriwal Remanded To Judicial Custody Till April 15

A Delhi court remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the liquor policy case on Monday.

Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end.

The Enforcement Directorate maintained that Kejriwal was still giving evasive replies and not cooperating and asked for judicial custody of Kejriwal.

ED has also reiterated that Kejriwal is not furnishing the passwords of electronic devices.

Three applications moved from Kejriwal's end:

Application to be given medicine in judicial custody.

Application to carry some books in judicial custody.

Application to get a special diet in judicial custody.

Kejriwal had challenged his arrest by the ED in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in formulating and executing the Delhi government's liquor excise policy for 2021–22, which was later scrapped.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the agency. The leader was subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)