Andhra Government To Explore Academy With YouTube To Harness Futuristic Tech

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the government is exploring the possibility of setting up a YouTube academy in the state to foster futuristic technologies with local partners.

The chief minister deliberated with YouTube chief executive Neal Mohan and Google Asia Pacific head Sanjay Gupta in an online meeting today.

"Delighted to connect with YouTube global chief executive officer Neal Mohan and Google Asia–Pacific head, Sanjay Gupta online today. We discussed setting up a YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with local partners," said Naidu in a post in 'X'.

He highlighted that the collaboration will harness futuristic technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, and content development, skill development and certification programmes.

Further, Naidu noted that they discussed avenues to provide technical support for the media city initiative in the greenfield capital of Amaravati.