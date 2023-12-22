Almost 88 GW Thermal Capacity To Be Added To Meet Rising Power Demand: R K Singh

Meanwhile, at an event the minister said that investment must take place in the power sector for the Indian economy to grow at 7.5%.

"Investments are required since if the economy is to grow at 7.5%, our power sector needs to grow at 8.5%. Every industry wants to have resources which are slightly in excess of current demand. If the peak demand today is 243 GW, then the contract demand will be in excess of 340 GW,” a power ministry statement quoted Singh as saying.